SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) to Issue GBX 9.10 Dividend

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 892 ($11.54) on Friday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 949 ($12.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,247.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 910.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 881.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGRO. Barclays upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.29) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 951.33 ($12.30).

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.55), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,252,186.50). In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.55), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,252,186.50). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,598.56 ($4,654.11). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

