Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.80

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 14026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Sekisui House Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.64%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

