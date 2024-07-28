Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 107685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup raised Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

