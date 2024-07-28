Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of ST opened at $38.23 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

