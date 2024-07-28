Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $403.53 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.770-2.870 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $82.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

