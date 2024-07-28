ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $820.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $842.22.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $827.61 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $751.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

