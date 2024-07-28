ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $780.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $750.00 to $780.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $842.22.

Shares of NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $744.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $751.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

