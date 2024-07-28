ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $900.00 at TD Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $870.00 to $900.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $842.22.

Shares of NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The company has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $744.03 and a 200-day moving average of $751.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

