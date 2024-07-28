SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $137,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $102.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.54. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

