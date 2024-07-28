SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000.

NBN stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $73.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

