Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in July

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
