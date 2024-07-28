Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstCash by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in FirstCash by 62.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

