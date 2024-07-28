Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 12,635 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $70,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,243,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of FOX by 22.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of FOX by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,015,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,958 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 1.3 %

FOX stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.