Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $71,078 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -80.65%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

