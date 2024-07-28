Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $141,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

