Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $21.83 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

