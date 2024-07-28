Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $3,727,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $5,397,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

AAP stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

