Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $228.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.01. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

