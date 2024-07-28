Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 16,640 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,951,000 after acquiring an additional 335,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

