Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 2.5 %

CIGI stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $140.30.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

