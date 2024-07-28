Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.