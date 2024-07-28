Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

