Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,829,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 183,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 638,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.31.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $148.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

