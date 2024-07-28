Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 3.3 %

CHDN stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

