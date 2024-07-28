Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.8 %
OII stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Oceaneering International Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.
