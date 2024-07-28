Shell Asset Management Co. Has $279,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $6,275,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AME opened at $172.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

