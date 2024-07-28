Shell Asset Management Co. Has $283,000 Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.51 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $623.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

