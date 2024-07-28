Shell Asset Management Co. Has $287,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 5,436.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MasTec by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in MasTec by 891.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

MasTec Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $109.58 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.