Shell Asset Management Co. Has $306,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $3,156,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $46.12 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

