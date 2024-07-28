Shell Asset Management Co. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

