Shell Asset Management Co. Has $314,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2,421.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

