Shell Asset Management Co. Has $320,000 Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $130.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

