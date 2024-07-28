Shell Asset Management Co. Has $327,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,967,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,091,000 after buying an additional 588,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,612,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

View Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VTR opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.