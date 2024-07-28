Shell Asset Management Co. Has $339,000 Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Insperity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 894,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Insperity by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 697,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $122.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

