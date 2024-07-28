Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 62.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.