Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.