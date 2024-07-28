Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Catalent by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Catalent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Catalent by 2,792.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 498,540 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Catalent by 509.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

