Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

