Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,697 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

World Kinect Trading Down 0.4 %

World Kinect stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

