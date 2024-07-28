Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,834 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,480,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 344,616 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 79,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

