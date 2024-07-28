Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after acquiring an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $300.87 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $301.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.68. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

