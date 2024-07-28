Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of FSS opened at $99.30 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

