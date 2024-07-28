Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after buying an additional 35,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

