Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 263,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.00. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MRC Global

In other MRC Global news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.