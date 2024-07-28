Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,038 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 80.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 649,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $249.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $255.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

