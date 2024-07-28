Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,584 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $7.21 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $847.56 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

