Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 18 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $821.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $891.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $720.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.