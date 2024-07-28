Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 206 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 3.3 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. Bank of America raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.