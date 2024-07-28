Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,534 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

CarMax stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,542 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

