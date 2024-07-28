Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,086 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.